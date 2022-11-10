National UNESCO committee wants ban on rooftop swimming pools in Mdina

A technical committee advising the government on the conservation of World Heritage Sites in Malta is calling for a ban on rooftop swimming pools in the old capital city of Mdina.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is objecting to the proposed construction of a rooftop swimming pool for an Easysell Group property in Mdina.

Easysell’s Fabio Fenech wants to rehabilitate the vacant property in Triq is-Salvatur inside the walled city, with internal and external alterations that will restore the house’s original historical fabric, but also add a rooftop swimming pool on what is a Grade 1 scheduled building.

The heritage watchdog made it clear that its opposition reflects “the objection in principle to any swimming pools at rooftop levels in Mdina” expressed by the National World Heritage Technical Committee.

The committee, which advises on matters affecting World Heritage Sites like Mdina and Valletta, liaises with UNESCO and includes representatives of the Superintendence, the Environment and Resources Authority and the Planning Authority. It is chaired by Mgr Joseph Vella Gauci.

The SCH warned that Fenech’s swimming pool would result in an aesthetically unacceptable impact on aerial views of Mdina, while posing unjustified pressure on the fabric of the property. Such a rooftop space could also create a need for screening walls, again inevitably having a negative visual impact.

The older core of the building dates back to the late medieval period, and includes part of the historical Church of the Saviour. The property was used as a residence from the 17th to the 19th century. But part of the property consists of a relatively recent construction which dates to the 20th century.

The SHC said a proposed demolition on the newer part will facilitate “legibility” of the more significant architectural phases of the property.

But it is worried about the partial demolition of a significant tract of the stairs and the roof structure.

Even the Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti is objecting to the demolition, warning that the swimming pool will be detrimental to the skyline of Mdina. Din l-Art Helwa is also objecting describing the introduction of a swimming pool on the roof as completely unacceptable.