PA waives parking requirements for Sliema synagogue

The Planning Authority intends to waive the parking requirements for a proposed synagogue and kosher restaurant on the site of the former post office in Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema.

According to a case officer report the synagogue which will have 41 seats would create a demand for 12 parking spaces while the restaurant would require seven other parking places. In such cases developers are either expected to provide for the required parking spaces or pay €6,000 for each parking space which is not provided for.

But the architect of the project has argued for an exemption because the Jewish religion forbids the Jewish community from using any mechanical instrument on the Sabbath. Thus, people who go to the synagogue must go on foot as no bus or cars or any other mechanical means are allowed. And since the synagogue is only used on the Sabbath – no parking will be needed.

Moreover, according to the proponents of the development, most members of the Jewish community live in Sliema and Jewish tourists also tend to stay in the same area.

Following this request to waive parking requirements the PA’s transport consultant has concluded that the request is valid and should be accepted also because the parking required for the proposed restaurant is similar to that previously required for the post office and therefore no additional parking is being proposed.

The proposed development will entail two additional storeys on top of the existing façade of the Post Office in Triq Manwel Dimech within Sliema’s Urban Conservation Area of Sliema

The planning application foresees a change of use of the building to “a place in connection with public worship, religious instruction, social and recreational activities of a religious body, and a restaurant”. The project will also entail the internal demolition of a part of the existing building and the construction of rooms at the back part of the property and the restoration of the facade.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has issued its clearance for these works.

Local plan policies permit restaurants in this part of Sliema but no mention is made to places of worship. But the case officer is justifying the development in terms of a policy for regeneration initiatives meant to accommodate social and community facilities including religious centres, local clubs and post offices.

The additional two floors are deemed permissible as they conform to “the predominant height in the surrounding area”.

A final decision is expected to be taken by the Planning Commission on 11 January.

The synagogue and kosher restaurant are being proposed by the Chabad Malta Foundation and is described as the “first Jewish centre on the island of Malta after more than 2,000 years of Jewish presence in the history of Malta”.

The planning application was presented by Rabbi Chaim on behalf of the Chabad Malta Foundation Segal.

Currently, two inconspicuous synagogues are active in Malta, located in ordinary residential buildings in St Julian’s and another in Ta’ Xbiex.

Malta’s Jewish Community numbers just 250 members although numbers could be greater especially among migrant communities and tourists and businessmen who visit the increasingly cosmopolitan island.