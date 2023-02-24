Eight-storey old people’s home proposed next to Birkirkara’s iconic windmill

An eight-storey-high old people’s home is being proposed 12m away from Birkirkara’s Ta’ Ganu windmill on the site currently occupied by a three-storey textile shop.

The application being proposed by Bonnici Textiles Ltd foresees the demolition of the existing building and the excavation of four basement levels in short proximity to the historical windmill.

The local plan presently sets a height limitation of three floors and a semi basement in this part of Birkirkara.

This translates into a maximum height of 16.3 metres, inclusive of penthouse level, according to the 2015 development guidelines.

Plans submitted by the developers fit six full floors within this height limitation which, corresponds to that of an adjacent development on the Domal showroom, consisting of four floors and a receded level as approved in 2018.

However, the developers are also proposing a full extra floor and a receded top floor according to the 2017 policy that allows old people’s homes to add two floors over and above the height limitation in local plans.

In this way seven full floors and a receded top floor are being proposed on a site where other developments are limited to five floors and a receded floor.

The development includes a separate commercial showroom fronting Triq in-Naxxar.

Gozo Heritage site earmarked for old people’s home

Another old people’s home is being proposed by Karkanja Developments Limited on the Gozo Heritage site in Mgarr Road in Ghajnsielem.

The project will include an exhibition space and a restaurant at ground floor level and an old people’s home on the five overlying floors. Three basement levels for parking are also being proposed.

Plans indicate that the façade of the existing property will be integrated in the proposed development.

Dated to around the middle 17th Century, the property consists of a large farmstead which was modified with the addition of loggias during the 18th Century. The buildings also hosted the Gozo Heritage Museum which closed down in 2009.

Subsequently in 2014 the Planning Authority issued a permit for 21 apartments set on three floors.

The permit was last renewed in 2019 and remains valid till 2024.

The permit retained those parts of the building having the most architectural significance while envisaging the removal of existing modern structures and the construction of the currently undeveloped area located at the left-hand side of the site.