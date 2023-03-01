Cruise liner terminal parking in the balance over archaeological finds

A proposal to construct five parking levels for 195 cars and one level of commercial outlets for the Valletta cruise terminal on a site presently used as a 1,500sq.m surface carpark, is being recommend for refusal by a case officer because of strong objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

While the Superintendence had no objections to the sober design of the new building rising behind the Pinto stores, the heritage watchdog dug its heels in against the excavation of a basement level because of archaeological remains, confirmed in its investigations.

The Superintendence expressed concern that the proposal still includes an extensive basement, despite the discovery of significant historical features within the site. As proposed, the basement would result in the inevitable destruction of these features and is therefore unacceptable.

The architect of the project was requested to remove the proposed basement but replied that removing the basement level for 32 additional parking spaces would result in a shortfall of parking, which is considered as “a weakness for the Valletta Cruise Port both in terms of its operational requirements and its competitiveness at regional level.” The architect said the the reduction of parking spaces “will have a serious impact on the project and the areas surrounding the Valletta Cruise Port.”

An archaeological investigation of the site by the SCH has confirmed the presence of historical features underneath the current surface, including historical paving and structural remains.

And while welcoming the removal of an additional sixth level, the Superintendence asked for guarantees that the roof of the new structures will not be cluttered with services and shading structures for bars or catering establishments.

The Planning Authority board is expected to take a final decision on the project on 16 March.