11-storey residential block proposed in Mellieha green enclave

A planning application is proposing the uprooting of existing vegetation on a 2,165sq.m plot of green space in Mellieha to make way for an 11-floor development.

The project will consist of 114 garages, 11 maisonettes, 59 apartments and two penthouses.

The green enclave which includes several trees and shrubs is located on hilly terrain between Triq Tumbrell and Triq id-Denci and is surrounded by other residential blocks of varying heights. The top floors of the development will enjoy commanding views of Ghadira beach.

Despite the presence of shrubs and trees, the area is zoned for residential development over three floors and a semi basement level in the local plan approved in 2006. This translates to a height of 17.5m according to existing policies which is respected in the submitted plans.

Although the development is being proposed over 11 floors it will take advantage of the topography of the uphill site in a way that the residential block will rise to five floors above street levels.

Residents who talked to this newspaper have expressed concern at the loss of another large green space in the area which they claim is frequented by hedgehogs. They have also expressed concern on the loss of soil cover which presently absorbs rainwater. While recognising that the land in question is private and part of the development zone, residents hope that part of the area is retained as a public open space.

The removal of trees and shrubs will still require clearance from the Environmental and Resources Authority.