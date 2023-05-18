Five-storey block proposed in historical Qormi garden

A planning application has been presented to build a five-storey block in a private garden deemed to be of environmental and architectural value several years ago.

The proposed development will rise on an 806sq.m plot of land in Triq il-Wied in Qormi, some 85m away from the St George parish church.

The application foresees the construction of five shops at ground floor level, an office and 17 apartments and four penthouses over five floors and a height of 17.5m.

The development will overlook a narrow two-meter-wide alley.

The private garden currently hosts 27 citrus trees, a fig tree and two olive trees.

The application foresees the excavation of the garden to create 17 garages.

Although surrounded by an old boundary wall the garden helps in absorbing rainwater in the flood prone area.

Back in 2009 the Heritage Advisory Committee, a panel which used to advice the PA on heritage issues had objected to a proposed residential development because “both the existing dwelling and its garden have a considerable environmental and architectural value.”

The application which also included an adjacent old dwelling, was later withdrawn.

Unlike the previous one the present application is limited to the garden and does not include the old dwelling.

The development is being proposed 15m from a Grade 1 listed building which includes ship graffiti dating back to the time of the Knights.