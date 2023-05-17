PA embarks on enforcement action against Pietà boċċi club

The Planning Authority has initiated direct action to remove an illegality adjacent to the Pietà boċċi club.

The illegalities include excavations and unauthorised extensions to the existing club building within the protected military glacis, which is listed as a Grade 1 monument.

Back in 2017 the Planning Authority had already issued an enforcement notice against the Bocci club with regards to excavations in the Glacis, the erection of a tented structure on the site and the deposit of scrap material on the protected site.

In 2021 the PA issued another enforcement notice against further excavations in the Glacis, the construction of a new room, the extension of existing walls and deposit of more material in the Glacis.

In a statement the PA said that the contravener “not only ignored the Authority’s enforcement notices and warnings but also carried out further illegal works”. The illegal extensions will be removed at the full expense of the contravener.

Prior to the operation, the Authority liaised with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) to ensure that the remedial works are carried out in a manner not to cause further damage to the scheduled area.

Due to the sensitivity of the operation and the difficult access to the site, most of the works are being carried out manually. The Planning Authority is being assisted by members of the Police Force.