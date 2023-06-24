Kunċizzjoni guesthouse dreams of Michelin glory

The Environment and Resources Authority has dropped initial objections to rebuild a dilapidated and disused building into an eight-room guesthouse in the picturesque Kuncizzjoni area outside Rabat.

The ERA has now concluded the project will be confined to an already levelled portion of land, which had been permitted back in the 1980s, and even improve upon the current situation.

The property lies within a scheduled area of High Landscape Value, close to the Victoria Lines along the ridge. Its proponent is Mic Entertainment, whose owner Wigi Micallef also owns the Green Supplier Garden Centre.

The abandoned building had been approved as a poultry farm in 1980 but later converted into a restaurant with guest rooms in 1992. Yet two of these rooms and a roofed corridor were not covered by these permits. The restaurant’s license, issued by the Malta Tourism Authority, expired in 2017.

The main building will now house a reception area, restaurant, as well as basement, and a separate building will house the eight guest rooms, each with a private pool and terrace.

Back in March the ERA was concerned that the proposal would lead to an intensification of urban development, negatively impacting the rural character of the site and potentially creating future development pressures in the sensitive area.

After engaging in discussions with the applicant and the architect during a site meeting in Aoril, ERA found the project would not extend beyond the permitted area, and that an existing infill zone of material, would be removed.

Plans for a rainwater reservoir were also viewed favourably by the ERA, despite noting a potential risk to protected flora and fauna in the vicinity. The existing building will also have an inward retraction, apart from a reduction in boundary walls and reused stone masonry.

ERA emphasised the need for minimised noise and light pollution once the guesthouse is operational, requesting further clarification. No additional land will be required for parking and access, as confirmed during discussions with the applicant.

Considering the site’s proximity to the Victoria Lines and the presence of a cave on the premises, ERA advised the developers to consult with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) to ensure the preservation of the cave within the site.

The developers claim the project is based on the principles of “sustainability and self-sufficiency”, and that their “high-end” restaurant will offer guests a unique culinary experience with produce grown on-site, even aiming for Michelin-star glory.