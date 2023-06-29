Planning Commission rejects Triq Santa Margerita development due to streetscape integrity

The Planning Commission has dismissed a proposed development in Triq Santa Margerita, Sliema's Urban Conservation Area (UCA), citing concerns over the preservation of the existing streetscape.

The development, which aimed to demolish an existing property and construct five one-bedroom units and a two-bedroom duplex penthouse, was met with strong opposition from the Commission.

In agreement with the recommendation from the Development Planning Directorate, the Commission raised concerns about the height and volume of the proposed building, noting that it would compromise the two/three storey streetscape.

Despite the presence of an adjacent six-storey development, the Commission emphasised that it should not serve as a precedent for spoiling the existing streetscape with the introduction of a new blank party wall.

Although the applicant expressed willingness to retain the facade and certain architectural features at the ground floor, the proposed height remained a contentious issue. Consequently, the Commission voted to refuse the application.

Triq Santa Margerita and its immediate surroundings are renowned for their well-preserved streetscapes, featuring residential buildings designed by prominent proponents of Art Nouveau and Deco styles.