Heritage watchdog objects to ‘Buddha bar’ plans in Armier but ERA has no problem

Plans to turn the Baia Beach club in Armier into a Buddha bar with new sunbathing and rooftop restaurant facilities, were given thumbs down by the heritage watchdog.

The beach bar is located along a concrete platform in close vicinity to the illegal Armier beach rooms and the historical Torri ta’ L-Armier Redoubt.

After a review of photomontages submitted by the developer earlier on this month, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has warned that the proposed development would “result in further clutter” encroaching onto the nearby Torri ta’ l-Armier Redoubt.

The SCH concluded that the proposed development is not acceptable in principle, as it will result in a negative visual impact on the scheduled Redoubt and its visual connection with the sea.

In a Project Development Statement submitted last year, the developers said their aim is to upgrade the beach club both in terms of design and in terms of standards and quality of service, thus creating a “contemplating ambience” based on an international concept.

“The aim of Buddha Bar in Armier is to elevate the existing product,” by adopting the concept of an international franchise “blending the fusion cuisine and a specific music atmosphere to offer a unique experience that is associated with such brand.” This requires “a total makeover of the internal ambience and design of the existing beach club.”

According to the submitted plans patrons will have a choice between sunbathing facilties along the concrete platform right above sea level or moving higher up and sitting on the upper levels of the premises, which will also offer food and drink services.

The Environment and Resources Authority has issued it “no objection” to the proposed interventions as long as the proposed interventions are limited within the committed footprint and that the concrete platform remains accessible to the public.

Moreover, ERA is also insisting that any approved works on the site should “not impede” the future removal of the concrete platform, next to the restaurant.

Originally known as the Beachcomber, the restaurant which is located on public land was granted a permit in 1977. No permit was ever issued for the concrete platform which protects the property from storms and on which sun beds are erected.

Back in 1999 the PA had turned down an application to turn a concrete platform in front of the establishment into a sunbed area as this was deemed to be against policies securing public access to the coastline.

But this decision was reversed two years later by an appeals tribunal on condition that the first 4.5m from the shoreline are not obstructed by any structure and that the government retains the right to remove the structure in any future project to rehabilitate the beach.