Planning Authority resumes direct action on illegal development adjacent to the Pietà boċċi club

The Planning Authority resumed direct action to remove an illegal development adjacent to the Pietà boċċi club located within a Grade 1 scheduled area.

This follows the PA’s action which had commenced in May but which had been stopped through two back-to-back warrants of prohibitory injunction submitted in Court by the contravener against the PA.

Both attempts to halt the Authority’s action were quashed by the Court, and the PA is now proceeding with the required remedial works.

Various illegal developments were carried out on site, and these are hit by multiple enforcement notices, some of which also include daily penalties.

The illegal works consist of excavations and unauthorised extensions to the existing building within parts of the scheduled military glacis. Due to the sensitivity of the site and to avoid further damage to the scheduled area, the remedial works are being done manually. The direct action operation is being carried out at the full expense of the contravener.

The Planning Authority is being assisted by members of the Police Force.