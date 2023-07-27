Application for 30,000sq.m obstacle course on Ta’Qali farmland withdrawn

An application for the development of an obstacle course on agricultural land in Ta’ Qali has been withdrawn following a negative recommendation by the Planning Directorate.

At the start of the public hearing project architect Colin Zammit requested a “suspension” of the application in view of the government’s intention to introduce a new policy to regulate outdoor gyms.

He also referred to meetings with government officials during which the developers were informed of this intention to draft a new policy. But the request for a suspension was turned down by the Planning Authority (PA) board.

Planning Board Chairman Emmanuel Camilleri and PA Executive Chairman Oliver Magro insisted that this request could not be entertained because the PA has not been officially informed about the policy review.

Both insisted that a suspension can only accepted if they are officially informed by the planning minister that a policy review is being commenced even if they confirmed that meetings on a possible policy change have been held.

The agricultural plot measuring 29,830sq.m was eyed by its owners for an afforested obstacle racecourse.

The project is the brainchild of Mad Fitness Limited, a company which is co-owned by developer Darren Desira and Michael Bugeja of the Bilom Group.

MaltaToday is informed that the area is still being tilled by farmers who have been offered money to vacate the land.

The developers are proposing the planting of 836 trees, including 154 Cypress trees and 114 Sandara Gums, with underground reservoirs to water them.

More than 7,400sq.m were to be covered by beaten earth for the obstacle course, and a further 3,100sq.m for the outside gym and fitness centre, and 418sq.m of hard paving for the entrance. Changing rooms and showers, sanitary facilities and an information centre with outside tables near the entrance are included in the project.

But the Ta’ Qali Action Plan designates this site for agriculture and horticulture were only buildings, structures and uses essential to the needs of agriculture can be permitted, and only if it can be demonstrated to the satisfaction of the PA that such development will not adversely affect water supply, the soil, and the surrounding area of high landscape value.

The case officer also contends that the proposed development runs counter to the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development because the proposal is not considered as necessary within the rural area, does not sustain agriculture and results in a negative impact on the area.

The PA has received more than 400 objections to the development including one from Moviment Graffitti which objected to the take up of agricultural land. A final decision is expected on 28 April.

Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) is a sports activity where athletes run through a variety of different obstacles, in races inspired by military training methods to test physical and mental endurance. Courses may also include climbing over walls or up ropes, monkey bars, carrying heavy objects, and traversing bodies of water or mud, or crawling under wire or netting.