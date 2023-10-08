Din l-Art Ħelwa: Victoria’s last green lung must be preserved for the greater good

The impending decision by the Planning Authority (PA) regarding the “green lung” in Belliegħa, Victoria, has raised concerns over the health and well-being of families with school-age children and adolescents in Gozo, according to Din l-Art Ħelwa.

“This decision directly affects the immediate vicinity of the Rabat school hub complex,” the NGO explained on Sunday.

The NGO was reacting to a proposed planning application which covers a 10,300-square-metre site close to the Downtown Hotel and opposite the new aquatic sports centre.

Developer Joe Cordina seeks to establish the road layout of this land on the west side of Wied ta’ Karawendi.

The space would fit more than 300 three-bedroom apartments and see Victoria’s population increase by nearly 1,000, equivalent to 13%.

The Victoria council and residents have strongly objected to the plan, and also the building of a new road, amid fears it will pave the way for a cluster of apartments on the site of the locality’s last remaining green lung.

Din l-Art Ħelwa cited findings from a Globe study revealing alarming levels of pollution, particularly nitrogen dioxide, in the school hub area of Victoria.

“The high pollution levels in this region, significantly above the average, pose a direct threat to the quality of life for students and educators,” it said.

The NGO warned that if the PA approves road planning application PC/00050/17 for the green land, partly owned by the public, pollution in the area is expected to rise, affecting not only residents but also the school hub.

“Such a scenario contradicts the requirements of EU Directive 2016/2284, aimed at reducing atmospheric pollutants, making it an unacceptable prospect,” it pointed out.

The NGO also recalled how the development of the school complex, formerly known as Agius de Soldanis Secondary School, witnessed the removal of gardens and open spaces, thereby increasing the building density within the same area.

This move was criticised, as it disregards “the importance of natural surroundings.”

The NGO instead suggested that the green space nearby be preserved, therefore offering a holistic educational approach, allowing students to explore their symbiotic relationship with the environment.

“It is imperative that these considerations be integrated into The Gozo Regional Development Strategy presented earlier this month,” the NGO pushed.

“This decision ultimately hinges on a choice between individual interests, characterised as 'my (perceived) right to build,' or societal responsibilities based on 'our duty' to prioritise mutual respect for each other's well-being and growth.”