PA rejects Beefbar bid to install pontoon

The Planning Authority has rejected an application by the Beefbar by the Beach in Buġibba, to install a floating pontoon for boaters.

The proposal by Jean Paul Testa proposed three single-point moorings and a demountable floating pontoon to be used between May 1 and October 31.

The Environment Resources Authority initially opposed the plan but later accepted it, with conditions to protect sensitive habitats. The PA's case officer recommended refusal, citing Northwest local plan guidelines against compromising public access to the foreshore.

The case officer had recommended a refusal but the PA had postponed taking a decision in a sitting held a month ago asking for confirmation whether the site was a designated swimming zone or not.

During the meeting St. Paul's Bay Mayor Alfred Grima and lawyer Claire Bonello from Din l-Art Ħelwa argued that the area had been used for recreational swimming for years, regardless of official designation.

Commission chair Martin Camilleri warned that approving the application would set a precedent for more intense foreshore development, potentially conflicting with local plans.

Unanimously, all three commission members voted to refuse the permit.