Portelli set to get permit for six ODZ villas near Mizieb

A case officer is recommending approval for the construction of six villas near Miżieb instead of a dilapidated tourist complex built in the 1970s.

The site close to the Tal-Hilda caves, which overlook the Mizieb woodland in an area known as Tal-Argentier, is today a buffer zone for a protected area.

The development is being proposed by a company in which Joseph Portelli is a shareholder.

The development entails the demolition of the long-abandoned tourist complex known as Sunshine and replacing it with six villas with extensive gardens and pool areas.

Presently, development on the site includes a 139sq.m farmhouse, a 340sq.m green house, an agricultural shed, a 764sq.m restaurant and 640sq.m of tourist apartments over a total footprint of 1,883sq.m.

According to the case officer, all structures on this site are covered with permits dating back from 1966 to 1998.

A permit dating back to 1974 covered the construction of six apartments and later turned into holiday flats, while a permit dating back to 1991 had approved the construction of a farmhouse and stores.

These permits were issued before the Planning Authority was established and before the area was scheduled for its ecological importance. Since the complex has long been disused, substantial parts of it have been reclaimed by vegetation.

According to the developer’s architect, Maria Schembri Grima, the area is set to be “visually improved” since the existing structures are “massive and derelict” while the new development will occupy a decreased footprint.

Moreover, according to the architect the use originally prospected for the structures was more “intense” on the surroundings than the residential use being proposed. She even claims this will result in increased “quietness”, less lighting and traffic even if the complex has long been disused.

The case officer also argued that the proposed development will represent an improvement over what exists today and even cites improvements over the development of 13 dwellings proposed in an application presented in 2008 which was subsequently withdrawn.

Despite the sensitivity of the site, no photomontages have been presented to show the visual impact of the proposed development.

The Environment and Resources Authority has described the site where the villas are being proposed as an environmentally sensitive location within the rural area but has not objected to the development after noting that most of the site is currently occupied by commercial and residential buildings which are in a dilapidated state.

On previous occasions ERA had objected to developments which contribute to urban sprawl in rural areas.

But the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has warned the proposal will lead to further consolidation and formalisation of the site, having a negative impact on the rural and cultural landscape.

The PA’s Development Management Directorate is recommending a one-time payment of €41,075 to the Authority’s planning fund since the development is located in the ODZ . The proposal is being recommended for approval on the basis of the rural policy which allows the redevelopment of existing dilapidated structures for residential use.

A final decision will be taken by the Planning Board on 25 January.