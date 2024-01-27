ERA gives blessing to development of Mellieha green lung

The Environment and Resources Authority declared that it has “no concerns” about the development of a green lung in Mellieha earmarked for apartment blocks.

The site is situated on tract of public land that was leased by the government to Paul Attard’s T & S Property Holdings Limited last year.

ERA justified its stance arguing that the site is located entirely within the development zone, and therefore “no concerns with regards the proposal, from an environmental point of view”.

ERA also referred to plans showing that part of the site which includes garigue will not be impacted.

“It is understood that the garigue area will remain untouched, and thus measures are to be taken to ensure its protection,” the ERA report said.

A map presented by the developer divides the site into a 4,341sq.m plot earmarked for residential development and a 919sq.m plot along Wesghat in-Narcis that the developers want to keep in its natural state without landscaping.

But while it is true that the small portion of the site that will be protected includes garigue, garigue shrubs are also found in other areas which will be built up.

This was confirmed by two different botanists contacted by this newspaper for their professional opinion.

ERA itself recognised that the proposed development will also affect trees on the part of the site earmarked for development adding that as much as possible, “existing trees which are not invasive alien species should be integrated in the design and retained”.

The zoning application is meant to establish the parameters for development before a full development application is submitted.

The land was sold for a perpetual revisable emphyteusis of just €380,000 per year and can be redeemed after 15 years. The tender included a clause giving the company, which owns a small portion of the plot, a right of first refusal.

The area has been part of the development zone since 1988 and was zoned for residential development in the local plan in 2006. But it was the transfer of the land to a private developer which ultimately sealed its fate.

The Mellieha local council has also issued its clearance to the development, while welcoming the protection of the part of the site designated as a public open space. The PA has received more than 70 objections from residents and environmental activists. In its objection Moviment Graffitti said the proposal to hand out public open spaces that currently serve as a green enclave jar with the government’s policy to prioritse the creation of green spaces.