Portelli gets permit for six ODZ villas near caves overlooking Miżieb

The Planning Authority has approved the construction of six ODZ villas in the vicinity of the Mizieb woodland instead of a derelict tourist complex built in the 1970s before planning policies protecting the ODZ were even introduced.

The development was approved by eight votes against three. NGO representative Romano Cassar and Mellieha Deputy mayor John Buttigieg voted against.

The development is being proposed by CF Developers Ltd, in which construction magnate Joseph Portelli is one of the shareholders. .

The site close to the Tal-Hilda caves set between Xemxija and Manikata, overlooking the Mizieb woodland in an area known as Tal-Argentier, is considered as ecologically sensitive and partly lies in a proposed buffer zone for the neighbouring Area of Ecological Importance.

Speaking on behalf of residents, architect Carmel Cacopardo objected to the development insisting that it is in breach of the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) that excludes the exploitation of rural areas for uses which are “illegitimate” and incompatible with surroundings.

“Obscenities which were permitted in the past should not be used as a pretext to justify new development,” Cacopardo said.

But while Cacopardo insisted that past permits issued at a time when Malta lacked any policies to protect the rural environment should not serve as a pretext for new development, both the case officer and project architect Maria Schembri Grima insisted that the development represents an improvement over the present situation thus being in conformity with the rural policy which allows redevelopment of derelict structures if the replacement building represents an improvement.

According to the case officer report the present disused residential structures including terraces and passages occupy total floor area of 1,670m² while the proposed development including the proposed terraces and swimming pools will cover an approximate area of 1,643m².

John Buttigieg, the deputy mayor of Mellieha voted against the development warning that it will result in urban sprawl in a rural area.

The development entails the demolition of the long-abandoned tourist complex known as Sunshine and replacing it with six villas with extensive gardens and pool areas.

According to the case officer, all structures on this site are covered with permits dating back from 1966 to 1998.

A permit dating back to 1974 covered the construction of six apartments and later turned into holiday flats, while a permit dating back to 1991 had approved the construction of a farmhouse and stores.

These permits were issued before the Planning Authority was established and beforere adjacent land was scheduled for its ecological importance. Since the complex has long been disused, substantial parts of it have been reclaimed by vegetation.

According to the developer’s architect, Maria Schembri Grima, the area is set to be “visually improved” since the existing structures are “massive and derelict” while the new development will occupy a decreased footprint.

Moreover, according to the architect the use originally prospected for the structures was more “intense” on the surroundings than the residential use being proposed. She even claims this will result in increased “quietness”, less lighting and traffic even if the complex has long been disused.

The PA has also imposed a one-time payment of €41,075 to the Authority’s planning fund since the development is located in the ODZ.