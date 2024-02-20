PA refuses Sliema kerbside fuel station

During a heated session on Tuesday the Planning Commission refused an application to “upgrade” a long disused kerbside fuel station on the Sliema front next to the Carlton Hotel.

The fuel station has been disused for more than a decade.

The proposal was originally slated for approval by the case officer despite strong objections from residents and concerns about its proximity to two hotels, bars and restaurants. Even the Malta Tourism Authority had objected.

The proposal was found to be in breach of the Fuel Stations Policy which aims for the sustainable relocation of existing fuel stations which are currently having an adverse impact on urban areas.

The other reason for refusal was that that the fuel station will generate an increase in traffic flow in a designated Touristic Area and Residential area.

Submitted by Michael Attard Services Ltd, the application seeks to upgrade an existing, disused fuel station including all ancillary facilities, and the upgrading and refurbishment of the underground fuel tanks of the existing filling station, having a total capacity of 60,000 litres of fuel.

Objectors represented in the meeting by lawyer Claire Bonello argued that the fuel station, which has long been out of use, is extremely close to established residential, tourism and entertainment uses, making it incompatible with its surroundings. Moreover, the cars exiting from the fuel station will cause an obstacle to traffic entering the sharp bend of Old College Street.

The operator of the fuel station argued that since the fuel station was already licenced and therefore it could not be refused because of its impact on traffic flows. He also hinted that he could have applied to relocate it to the ODZ. The petrol station policy as revised in 2020 limits the relocation of fuel stations to committed non-agricultural sites.