Xemxija: High rise footprint limited to 5,000sq.m after agreement with PA

A proposed 13-storey building in Xemxija will limit its footprint to 5,000sq.m after agreement with the Planning Authority, documents accompanying the application show.

A Project Description Report presented by architectural firm DeMicoli and Associates on behalf of Chetgau Ltd refers to a meeting with the Planning Authority where “it was agreed that the footprint of the building should be in the region of 5,000sqm.”

The document states that through the Floor Area Ratio mechanism the developers would be entitled to develop 7,000sq.m of the 14,000sq.m site but the footprint was reduced in agreement with the Planning Authority.

MaltaToday is informed that the Planning Authority regularly holds meetings with proponents of major projects to guide their proposals in terms of planning policies, but any indications given in such meetings are not binding on decision making boards.

Plans presented to the authority show that the two underground parking levels will be developed over a footprint of 6,653 sq.m while the building will occupy a footprint of 4,257sq.m.

The FAR policy is a mechanism through which developers can apply for tall buildings if they keep half the site as a public open space.

But the FAR policy specifically excludes ridges like the one in Xemxija from the areas where tall buildings can be allowed.

In this case the situation is further complicated by the approval of another high-rise development on the neighbouring Mistra village site which is being challenged in a pending appeal.

The Mistra development was originally approved before the FAR policy came in place but was renewed after this policy was approved.

The report on the new 13-storey building application refers to the various species of endemic orchids present on the site earmarked for the development but states that the plan takes this in consideration avoiding development in the areas with “the most intense location of the orchids”.

The architect’s statement also underlines the developer’s commitment to merge the edges of the building with the surrounding landscape.

“The building is terraced to reduce impact on the valley and on the existing buildings. The terraces are also an opportunity to plant extensive greenery and trees cascading down to the landscape”.

And to mitigate the visual impact on its surroundings DeMicoli suggests the “use of greenery on the roofs and terraces” and “memory frames in the colours of the orchids on site” meant to create “a strong visual link to the location.”

Moreover, existing Cart Ruts have been surveyed and noted and the development will be “sensitive to the context and incorporate the remains into the design”. It also seeks to turn the new building into “the high point in the existing skyline of Xemxija”.

The document includes several ‘visualisations’ of the new development which confirm its massive scale while including substantial landscaping including green walls as well as the ‘memory frames’.

Significantly the neighbouring Mistra village development, which is still the subject of a pending appeal is depicted in the visualisations of the project.

These visualisations are not considered as photomontages which follow scientific parameters to establish how the development will look like when seen from specific viewpoints.

In fact, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage is now demanding real photomontages showing clearly how the development will impact on the surrounding landscape.

In its preliminary reaction the SCH described the site of the proposed development as a highly sensitive location, being partly within the Xemxija Area of Archaeological Importance, and within a cultural landscape that is known for significant archaeological features, including scheduled tombs and cart-ruts.

On review of the documentation as submitted, the Superintendence has expressed concerns regarding the possible impact the development could have upon the surrounding cultural heritage, as well as the visual impact it would have upon the surrounding cultural landscape. To address these concerns the SCH has demanded the presentation of a visual impact assessment which includes photomontages in line with the PA’s Best Practice guidelines for visual simulations.

Moreover, due to the site’s archaeological sensitivity, “any works at this location will be subject to archaeological monitoring.”

So far more than 450 objections against the development have been submitted by the public. The St Paul’s Bay local council is also objecting.

Residents who attended a protest on Saturday organised by Moviment Graffitti and other NGOs, want the area to be retained as an open space and have expressed concern on the impact of the development on the natural environment and their quality of life.

The development is being proposed by Chetgau Limited, a company which was owned by Tony Gauci and Yvette Chetcuti, the spouse of former MDA president Sandro Chetcuti. But MaltaToday is informed that Checuti’s share has been bought out by the Gauci family. The company does not own the land in its entirety, but it claims to have the consent of the other owners. This claim is, however, being contested by six landowners who insist that they had not consented to the application.