Paola church backtracks on rooftop cafeteria: Amended application rules out cooking on site

Updated at 5:15pm with Curia statement

The Paola parish church will be amending a planning application for a rooftop cafeteria to rule out any cooking on site following backlash from parishioners.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Curia said that following discussions between the Archdiocese of Malta and parish priest Fr Marc André Camilleri, it was agreed that instead of a 4D licence, the parish would seek a 4C licence. The latter does not permit cooking to take place on the premises.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese said: “There was never any intention to operate a restaurant on the roof of the parish church but we agreed it would be prudent for the parish to amend its application to eliminate further conjecture, speculation and misconceptions.”

On Sunday, MaltaToday reported on a planning application presented by Fr Camilleri, which envisaged a lounge and bar area as well as a kitchen and exhibition space.

The application was met with outrage, with many slamming the commercialisation of a sacred space. The Archdiocese of Malta clarified on Sunday that it will only use a room in an existing belfry to house a small cafeteria. Nonetheless, the planning application was for a 4D licence, which allows cooking to take place on site.

The planning application

According to the planning application – PA/02260/24 – the works include a “conversion of two belfry towers […] into an interpretation centre from level 1 to level 6”, as well as the “formation of a Class 4D cafeteria and observation deck at level 7” and “a souvenir shop to compliment the interpretation centre at level 0”.

According to the Development Planning (Use Classes) Order, a subsidiary legislation published in 2014, a Class 4D commercial property is a food and drink establishments where cooking is allowed. Specifically, it allows a property to be used for “the preparation and sale of hot or cold food or drink for consumption on the premises where cooking is allowed”.

In theory, a Class 4D license simply refers to an establishment where cooking occurs, unlike a coffee shop or cocktail bar, for example. This could be open to interpretation, except for the fact that the latest proposed plan specifies very clearly that the Level 7 outdoor area will be transformed into a “Class 4D Restaurant”, as opposed to a cafeteria. The PA takes decisions based on plans submitted and not on descriptions given in the title of applications.

Beyond the pedantics, it was clear that the roof of the church would be converted, pending permits, into an area where food can be cooked, drinks can be served, and people can sit down at tables and chairs to eat their meals, presumably at a cost due to the commercial nature of the licence.

Now, with the proposed change in plans, onsite cooking will be eliminated, turning the project more akin to a coffee shop.

Should churches be commercial?

Many were outraged with the idea of commercialising a church space. On Facebook, some quoted Bible verses preaching against greed and the sanctity of the church. Others joked about what would be on the menu – two fish and five loaves of bread? Some bread paired with wine?

The Archdiocese insisted on Sunday that similar initiatives have been undertaken at other churches abroad – including St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Indeed, atop the famous basilica in the Vatican City visitors can buy a quick espresso before reaching the top of the dome.

Moreover, the Archdiocese insisted that the project will help the parish be economically sustainable and help it “to continue serving as a pastoral hub both for residents and the people of the south of Malta and visitors alike”.

It said the project will also include proposals for the ground floor and rooms for pastoral use, and spaces for children, young people, adults and the elderly.

In its statement on Monday, the Curia reiterated that no exterior construction will take place, while free-standing tables and chairs will be placed outdoors behind the church’s high balustrades in accordance with the original application.

"There will be no adverse impact on the aesthetic value of the church since the cafeteria area will not be visible from street level," it added.