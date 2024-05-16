Massive cultural hub approved in Marsa

The Planning Board has approved a cultural hub set to include a 5D cinema, carnival workshops, dance studios, and rehearsal space for rock band in Marsa's Albert Town.

The new building to be developed over 19,280sq.m is being proposed instead of the government garage in the Industrial Area opposite the abattoir and in close vicinity to the the Pixkerija fish market and the Marsa Open Centre.

The PA board unanimously voted in favour of the project, for which the authorities applied for EU funds. The new development proposed on the site of the former Government Garage is set to occupy an area the size of nearly three football grounds.

The development is being proposed by Festivals Malta on a site previously earmarked for a carnival village which was approved in 2016 but never constructed.

The new arts and culture hub set over five floors will include carnival float and costume workshops, 18 rock band studios, dance rehearsal studios, an indoor theatre with 380 seats, an outdoor theatre with 940 seats, a 5D cinema with 616 seats, a museum dedicated to the performance arts, an indoor cafeteria with outdoor spaces and administrative offices.

Underground parking for 311 parking spaces will be provided.