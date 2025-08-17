A new energy Malta: Wind, solar, and green maritime fuels
We will study the feasibility of ‘Carbon Island’, a proposed offshore platform that could combine wind energy, carbon capture, and potentially hydrogen production. ‘Carbon Island’ could unlock space constraints on land and create a new economic sector for Malta: the offshore energy economy
Malta’s energy story must change. For decades, we have been dependent on imported fossil fuels, leaving our energy system exposed to rising costs, supply risks, and carbon emissions. But the future will belong to those who invest in clean, resilient, and locally generated energy.
The question is no longer whether we should transition to renewables. The question is whether we have the courage to lead in doing so.
We believe Malta can and must lead the Mediterranean’s clean energy transition. Our vision is clear—to make wind and solar the mainstays of our energy mix, position Malta as a regional clean energy hub, and transform our maritime industry into a pioneer of green fuels.
The first step is scaling up renewable energy production. Malta’s current targets are too timid for the scale of the climate challenge and the economic opportunity at stake. We will accelerate investments in solar power across homes, businesses, and public spaces. Rooftops, car parks, and even water bodies will become energy generators, not wasted space.
But the real game-changer is offshore wind. Malta’s maritime territory gives us an opportunity to develop floating wind farms that can deliver large-scale, stable renewable energy. This will require strong partnerships, smart regulation, and visionary leadership but the potential is there.
Alongside this, we will study the feasibility of ‘Carbon Island’, a proposed offshore platform that could combine wind energy, carbon capture, and potentially hydrogen production. ‘Carbon Island’ could unlock space constraints on land and create a new economic sector for Malta: the offshore energy economy.
Energy security is also about diversification. As global shipping transitions to cleaner fuels, Malta’s maritime industry must adapt. We propose developing green bunkering hubs that supply vessels with alternative fuels like hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol. By doing so, Malta can retain its role as a key bunkering destination while leading in sustainable shipping.
But energy is not just about production. It is about systems. Our energy grid must be upgraded to handle renewable variability, with smart grids, battery storage, and demand management systems ensuring reliability and resilience.
We will also deepen our energy cooperation with North Africa. Malta’s geographic position makes us the ideal bridge between Europe’s energy markets and North Africa’s renewable energy potential. Whether through energy interconnectors, hydrogen pipelines, or regional energy trade, Malta can play a strategic role in the Mediterranean energy network.
Locally, we will invest in climate adaptation and energy resilience ensuring homes, businesses, and public services are prepared for extreme weather, rising temperatures, and energy supply disruptions.
Vision 2050 begins to outline these opportunities. But what Malta needs now is decisive action, not more reports.
We will create a clean energy Malta that:
1 Powers homes and industries with wind and solar.
2 Secures energy independence through local generation.
3 Leads the maritime transition to green fuels.
4 Creates new green jobs and industries.
5 Reduces carbon emissions and improves air quality.
This is not only a climate necessity. It is an economic opportunity. Clean energy is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. By investing now, Malta can attract green tech companies, innovators, and investors who will build the industries of the future on our shores.
But leadership requires courage. It is easy to delay, to doubt, to wait for others. We will not wait.
The Nationalist Party is ready to make Malta’s energy transition the cornerstone of our economic renewal and environmental stewardship.
This will be one of the biggest shifts in Malta’s modern history. But it is one we are ready to lead because our future depends on it.
Energy is not just about keeping the lights on. It is about powering a nation’s future. And Malta’s future will be powered by wind, sun, and sea.