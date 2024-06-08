Developers GAP seek more apartments on Zonqor site

GAP Projects Limited has presented a planning application aimed at increasing the number of apartments on a site formerly outside development zones in Żonqor from the 118 approved in 2022, to 153.

The site, which has already been excavated, was included in development boundaries in the 2006 ‘rationalisation’ exercise and zoned for a 17.5m-high development in 2019.

The new application presented by Paul Attard foresees an increase in the number of floors from five to eight, but plans indicate that this is mostly achieved by changes in layout of the sloping site after removing two basement levels, with plans showing little change in the overall height of the building.

It also envisages the addition of a shop to the two already approved and a change in the project’s layout to include more private open spaces, and an increase in parking spaces from 217 to 264 despite the decrease two basement levels from the approved four.

The application is still being screened by the Planning Authority. The Environment and Resources Authority has asked for revised traffic studies to establish the daily flow of traffic to the site.

The Design Advisory Committee, a panel which advises the PA on design issues, has declared that it is “not averse” to the proposed development.

Soil clearance in February 2023 on the site earmarked for this development has resulted in the discovery of archaeological features, including a shallow ancient quarry. But these features were considered to be “of limited archaeological value” and were simply documented. The area was also cleared of carob trees which are only protected when located outside the development zone.