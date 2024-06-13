NGOs opposing Comino redevelopment vow to keep up legal challenge

A Court of Appeal has turned down environmental NGOs’ appeal over the adequacy of the Hili Group’s Appropriate Assessment Report for the Comino Hotel redevelopment which was given the thumbs up by Environment and Resources Authority.

NGOs opposing the hotel village proposed oh Comino are vowing to fight on to save the islet from further commercialisation and over-construction.

“ERA gave its seal of approval to the development of a high-end village on this Natura 2000 site even though it would entail substantial excavation, the destruction of extensive protected garrigue habitat, and significant environmental impacts to flora and fauna, including the marine environment,” the NGOs, in a statement from Moviment Graffitti, said.

“Hili Group's proposal would see year-round disturbance at what would effectively be a commercial village instead of what is currently a tranquil environment, especially during less touristic months.”

The NGOs – BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, NatureTrust-FEE, and Ramblers intend to challenge the application before the Planning Authority and other fora.

“Comino is the last relatively pristine spot in the country. It is too precious to sacrifice on the altar of luxury development for the fe,” said an NGO representative.