menu

NGOs opposing Comino redevelopment vow to keep up legal challenge

Court of Appeal turns down environmental NGOs’ appeal over the adequacy of the Hili Group’s Appropriate Assessment Report for the Comino Hotel redevelopmen

matthew_vella
13 June 2024, 1:42pm
by Matthew Vella
1 min read
A render from the original plans submitted by HV Hospitality of how the bungalow area on Comino will look. The company is now proposing a reduction in footprint following public outcry over its plans to redevelop the now shuttered Comino Hotel and bungalows resort
A render from the original plans submitted by HV Hospitality of how the bungalow area on Comino will look. The company is now proposing a reduction in footprint following public outcry over its plans to redevelop the now shuttered Comino Hotel and bungalows resort

A Court of Appeal has turned down environmental NGOs’ appeal over the adequacy of the Hili Group’s Appropriate Assessment Report for the Comino Hotel redevelopment which was given the thumbs up by Environment and Resources Authority.

NGOs opposing the hotel village proposed oh Comino are vowing to fight on to save the islet from further commercialisation and over-construction.

“ERA gave its seal of approval to the development of a high-end village on this Natura 2000 site even though it would entail substantial excavation, the destruction of extensive protected garrigue habitat, and significant environmental impacts to flora and fauna, including the marine environment,” the NGOs, in a statement from Moviment Graffitti, said.

Image provided by NGOs
Image provided by NGOs

“Hili Group's proposal would see year-round disturbance at what would effectively be a commercial village instead of what is currently a tranquil environment, especially during less touristic months.”

The NGOs – BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, NatureTrust-FEE, and Ramblers intend to challenge the application before the Planning Authority and other fora.

“Comino is the last relatively pristine spot in the country. It is too precious to sacrifice on the altar of luxury development for the fe,” said an NGO representative.

Matthew Vella, a freelance journalist at MaltaToday, was formerly executive editor at Malt...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.