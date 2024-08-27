Eight storey block next to St Augustine College sent back to drawing board

The Planning Authority has asked developers to amend their plans for the construction of a massive eight-storey block of 48 apartments proposed instead of the Sa Maison residential home, and a neighbouring three-storey warehouse.

The development, proposed by Heritage Holdings Ltd, a company owned by developer Dimitri Sturdza, was recommended for approval by the Planning Directorate.

But in a meeting held today the Planning Commission chaired by Stephania Baldacchino, has expressed its concern on the impact of the proposed massing and volumes on the surrounding listed properties.

The board also gave the developers 60 days to submit new plans which should include a a more traditional design, which blends better with the surrounding scheduled properties and which includes setbacks to mitigate the effect of blank walls;

It also asked the developers to consult with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage with respect to the proposed development.

The proposed development is being firmly objected to by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, which insists the old building earmarked for demolition is of “evident cultural heritage interest” and should be retained and incorporated in the development.

After reviewing photomontages of the development, the cultural heritage authority warned that “the impact of the proposed development will exacerbate the already considerable impact” of other developments in the area.

But the project architect rebutted citing various other similar commitments which have been approved in the area in recent years.

While the SCH is insisting that the development be scaled down and at least incorporate the façade of the old warehouse, the PA’s case officer expressed agreement with the architect who insisted that apart from the age of these structures, there is nothing in the old warehouse “which has architectural value and is worthy of preservation.”

The architect asserts that it is because of this reason that this building was not scheduled, whereas the neighbouring dwellings further along this alley were given a degree of protection.

The case officer in his report expressed agreement with the architect, concluding that “the existing façade does not hold any architectural features and qualities which are worth retaining or which add value to the streetscape.”

Moreover, according to the case officer, the proposed development will “regenerate the site” and will result in an aesthetic improvement over the present situation.

The case officer’s favourable recommendation flies in the face of objections by the rector of St Augustine College, whose basketball court and multipurpose hall are located in the same alley just 27m from the proposed development, which will require the excavation of an underground carpark.

“We will end up being enveloped in a construction site being continuously exposed to noise… to the detriment of all students particularly 11-and 12-year-olds whose ground faces Borton Lane,” school rector Fr David Cortis who was present in today’s meeting had warned in an objection presented last year.

He warned that the noise would have negative consequences on student health and education. “As a result of demolition works and the increased heights, we will continue being buried and continue losing air and space. Is this the quality of life we want to give our students and the people?” Cortis said in his strongly-worded objection.

Nearly 200 residents, teachers and parents of children attending the college had filed objections to the project.