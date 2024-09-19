Factories in Kirkop could double in height, PA proposal suggests

The height limitation in the Kirkop industrial estate where ST Microelectronics and Multigas Ltd are located, could double according to a proposal put forward by the Planning Authority.

The current height limitation is set at 15 metres and the PA is proposing this should rise to between 28m and 35m, which is the equivalent of between eight and 10 floors.

Factory developments located on sites run by INDIS, a government agency, can already be approved through a Development Notification Order. A DNO is a simplified and fast-tracked planning procedure initially introduced for small-scale developments like traffic lights and internal alterations in homes but was extended later to cover larger developments including industrial developments and applications related to security and defence.

The proposed change has been issued for public consultation.

According to the Planning Authority the aim of the change is to facilitate expansion projects for major manufacturing enterprises located in the INDIS estate of Kirkop, which require a building height above the current allowable height of 15 metres.

Irrespective of the height limitation, any development would require prior approval from the civil aviation authorities because of the industrial estate’s proximity to the airport.

Changes like those proposed for the Kirkop site have been made in the past few years in other industrial zones, including Mriehel on the part facing Mdina Road.

The legal notice proposed in 2022 also foresaw new building heights within the INDIS industrial estate in Marsa where heights range between 15m and 28m. In San Gwann a new site along Triq San Giljan has been added to the area where 28m-high development can be approved through DNO procedure.

The approval of factory developments through the fast-tracked planning procedure came under the spotlight in the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry, which recommended that method statements outlining the works on industrial sites should be obligatory for all developments, whether these are full development applications or DNOs.

Moreover, method statements should include a geologist’s report whenever the development requires excavation work.