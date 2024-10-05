Residents, council protest Mellieha Heights development

A sizeable number of Mellieha residents turned out in protest at T&S Holdings’ plans to turn an open space in Mellieha Heights into 109 apartments and 171 garages. The press conference, organised by Residenti tal-Mellieħa and Il-Kollettiv, was addressed by residents as well as their Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

One resident, Olivia Gauci, said that the project would leave very negative effects on the community, especially in terms of noise, pollution and congestion. “A study carried out on noise pollution shows how constant noise leads to ill health. Who will take responsibility for people who fall ill because of construction, or suffer its effects on their mental health? Why are we being treated in this manner? Why didn’t the government protect the land?”

Gauci called for the Prime Minister to take action and preserve the area for the health of its residents. “The Planning Authority is taking decisions against the wellbeing of the public. This area should have never been even considered for a disgusting development of this size. Is it possible that it’s only the public who feels this land should be enjoyed by the residents? We are disgusted and angry at what is going on. Those who have hijacked the environment have made it their mission not to leave a single spot unbuilt.”

“This country was beautiful, but you’ve turned it into a concrete trophy,” concluded Gauci to rupturous applause.

“Everywhere is being built up,” said Mark Borg, another resident of Mellieha. “We are already experiencing the effects of the increase in population, for example, with the collection of rubbish and traffic management, and the supply of electricity. We spent the whole summer with a generator working to supply our town. Will we need a new power station to supply this project?”

“As you can see there are a lot of residents who do not want this development. I hope the government understands our anger.”

Mayor Gabriel Micallef criticised the way in which the Lands Authority let go of the land. “Over the last 30 years, all the applications on this land had been refused. In 2022, the residents of Triq il-Miġbħa, Triq is-Sagħtar and Wesgħet in-Narċis were worried about the loss of this stretch of land of over 4,000sqm to construction. We spoke out against the sale of this land and whoever is in power should stop this absurd project.

It is on us as residents of Mellieħa, independently of our political convictions, to stand up and fight for what the previous generations have left us. This Local Council is listening to the residents’ concerns and we recognise it would be a catastrophic mistake – for which the future generations will hold us responsible – if we don’t oppose it in a decisive manner.

“Why should we be responsible for policies written eighteen years ago?” Micallef asked, in reference to the 2006 Local Plans. “Since then, the population and the number of cars have mushroomed. We are in favour of progress, but not at the cost of the residents’ quality of life,” he said. “The Local Council will be objecting to this development. We will be on your side.

We appeal to the district MPs to heed the residents’ anger. We believe this decision should be withdrawn and the Government should take the land back.”

Deputy Mayor Matthew Borg Cuschieri referred to the project as “madness. When planning decisions are not taken for the common good, for whose benefit are they taken? I haven’t met a single person throughout my campaign who wasn’t worried about this project. The people of Mellieha have formed an association, and worked hard to organise themselves. We’ve had no other option. Everyone wants to steamroll all over us.” Borg Cuschieri thanked il-Kollettiv for their help, whilst stating that the residents’ actions will intensify if the authorities will continue to ignore them.

Il-Kollettiv Secretary Wayne Flask said the group backs the Local Council’s call for government to retake the land in question, especially in the light of the scandalous price at which the land had been given to T&S, owned by MDA Secretary General Paul Attard. “The MDA had criticised the transfer of land to the DB Group for its development in Pembroke, quoting uneven playing fields. The members of its own executive are now in a position to obtain the land to develop 109 apartments at the price of a single unit."

"Who is benefitting from all this?” he asked.

Developer 'fully cognisant of its obligations towards the community and the environment'

In a press release issued in reaction to the protest, T&S Developments Holding Ltd said that the area in question "has been earmarked for development since 1965 as has the area where other residences exist today," and that the 2006 local policy allowed for the developments. "Residents in the surrounding perimeter are aware of this since their residences manifestly reflect the development policy of 2006," reads the company's statement.

"All planning policies and requisites have been adhered to, including the provision of a public green area for the benefit of all, and T&S Property Holdings Limited, as a well established and reputable investment company, continues to strive to provide high quality residences and is fully cognisant of its obligations towards the community and the environment."