BirdLife says quota of 1,500 Turtle-doves has already been reached illegally

BirdLife Malta has reported that the national quota of 1,500 Turtle-doves has already been reached illegally before the hunting season has even opened.

This conclusion, the NGO says, is based on observations and footage gathered by their Spring Watch teams over recent days.

Despite the legal hunting period from April 14th to 20th being exclusively for Common Quail, over 80% of active hunters were observed illegally targeting Turtle-doves. BirdLife Malta stated that illegal hunting of Turtle-doves peaked over the past three mornings (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday), with intense shooting reported in the early hours across various areas of Malta and Gozo.

The NGO noted the clear distinction between hunting methods for the two species. Turtle-dove hunting is conducted from stationary locations such as hides or hunting towers, while Quail hunting involves hunters moving through open areas, often with dogs. Observers noted that the majority of hunters were seen stationary with shotguns inside hides, often attempting to conceal themselves upon noticing the Spring Watch teams.

Migrating Turtle-doves were particularly vulnerable as they faced gunfire from numerous hunters positioned in different hides.

Miżieb was highlighted as a location with ideal Turtle-dove habitat and significant illegal hunting activity. The north-west of Gozo also experienced exceptionally high levels of illegal hunting, with one instance of a hunter killing three Turtle-doves in a single morning.

“Every team in the field over the past three mornings witnessed Turtledoves being shot at and shot down. BirdLife Malta’s Spring Watch teams reported several incidents to the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU), including Turtle-doves being shot and hunting taking place within 200 metres of residential areas.”

Other protected species, including a Collared Dove, a Common Kestrel, a Hobby, and a Bee-eater, were also recovered with gunshot injuries during the past three days of intensified illegal hunting.

BirdLife Malta also pointed out the "irony" of a derogation potentially being granted for trapping Turtle-doves for a "research initiative" aimed at captive breeding to replenish wild populations, while simultaneously, members of the hunting federation have been heavily engaged in illegal hunting in areas like Miżieb.

The official hunting season for Turtle-doves is scheduled to open between April 21st and May 4th, with licensed hunters (expected to be over 9,000) legally required to register their hunting effort and any birds shot, under a national quota of 1,500. BirdLife Malta urges the public to report any observed illegal hunting to 119 (for the EPU) or directly to BirdLife Malta.