SDM claims budget cuts in University have led to reduced part-time lecturers
In a statement, SDM said that during Easter holidays, lecturers received an internal email saying that the University will no longer be employing part-time lecturers that deliver elective units 'unless they form part of compulsory study programmes'
Student organisation Studenti Demokristjani Maltin (SDM) has expressed concern over claims that part-time lecturers in University will be reduced.
In a statement, SDM said that during Easter holidays, lecturers received an internal email saying that the University will no longer be employing part-time lecturers that deliver elective units “unless they form part of compulsory study programmes.”
This, the organisation said, limits students’ choices along their academic journey, adding that elective units offer students a broader choice of interests to pursue.
“SDM believes that such decisions undermine the University’s commitment to academic freedom and quality education,” the student group continued.
SDM urged government to ensure that the University is properly funded and is not constrained by financial limitations.
“Students must not be treated as bargaining chips in funding disputes,” the organisation continued.
Similarly, Mary Anne Lauri, a professor of psychology in the university, also questioned the removal of electives.