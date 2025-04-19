SDM claims budget cuts in University have led to reduced part-time lecturers

Student organisation Studenti Demokristjani Maltin (SDM) has expressed concern over claims that part-time lecturers in University will be reduced.

In a statement, SDM said that during Easter holidays, lecturers received an internal email saying that the University will no longer be employing part-time lecturers that deliver elective units “unless they form part of compulsory study programmes.”

This, the organisation said, limits students’ choices along their academic journey, adding that elective units offer students a broader choice of interests to pursue.