PA to finance reconstruction of historical footbridge in Għajnsielem

The Planning Authority (PA) has announced that it will be funding the reconstruction of a historically significant rural footbridge in Wied l-iMġarr, Għajnsielem.

Through the PA’s Development Planning Fund, this project will bring back to life the iconic Arched bridge that once spanned the valley, facilitating essential local passage until its collapse in the 1950s.

Built from traditional Maltese Franka stone, the bridge’s graceful arch stood at approximately eight meters, serving as a prominent landmark and practical crossing point.

Though only remnants of its structure remain today, historical photographs offer detailed references on its original form, which will guide the reconstruction with faithful accuracy.

“The PA’s financial support towards the rebuilding of the historic footbridge in Wied il-Mġarr is a fitting example of our dedication to community-centered restoration. By funding this project, we are not only reviving a lost architectural icon but also reconnecting Għajnsielem to its roots, enhancing accessibility and promoting sustainable development. This bridge, once a vital link for the people of Għajnsielem, will once again stand as a testament to the enduring legacy and shared heritage of the community,” Ray Farrugia Chairperson of the Development Planning Fund said.

This initiative is part of a broader vision for the valley’s revitalization. Alongside the bridge restoration, Eco-Gozo will undertake a valley cleaning initiative, complemented by infrastructure improvements for stormwater harvesting.

The bridge project is being carried out by the Ghajnsielem Local Council and Eco Gozo.

The valley of Wied il-Mġarr, the largest of Għajnsielem’s three valleys, stretches from the village’s eastern bounds to the shores of Mġarr harbour. The valley’s rich, fertile lands have been cultivated for generations, and the bridge once provided an important route across the valley for residents and farmers alike.