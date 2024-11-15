Developer set to receive permit for 109 flats on former Mellieħa public land

A case officer is recommending approval of 109 flats and 171 garages on public land in Mellieħa transferred by the government to the company last year.

The company is partly owned by developer and Malta Developers Association general secretary Paul Attard.

The public open space was transferred by the Lands Authority to the company despite widespread opposition, including from the local council.

A final decision on the planning application is set for 20 November.

The development is proposed on 4,349sq.m of garigue land fronting Triq is-Saghtar, Triq il-Migbha, and Wesgħat in-Narċis, located within the Mellieħa development zone. However, the land would have remained in its natural state if not transferred to T&S Holdings by the government.

Planning approval would allow the construction of three separate blocks, each with 23 residential units on the ground, first, second, and third floors – totalling 92 apartments – along with 17 penthouses and 171 basement garages.

The government-owned land was transferred by tender to T&S Property Holdings in 2023 under a 50-year perpetual revisable emphyteusis, with an annual payment of €380,000. The agreement allows the emphyteusis to be redeemed within the first 15 years after a revision in line with inflation. T&S Property Holdings had a right of first refusal because it already owned an adjacent plot.

NGO il-Kollettiv has recently called on the Auditor General to investigate the valuation of the land in question.

The case officer is recommending approval, citing that the proposed development aligns with the local plan and a previously approved zoning application regarding height, design, and parking provisions. Additionally, 30% of the plot will be retained as public open space.

More than 800 objections were filed against the proposed development.