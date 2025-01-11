Massive care home proposed in Birkirkara’s village core

An old people’s home comprising of 110 rooms across five floors is being proposed in one of Birkirkara’s characteristic old streets.

The site is uphill from Valley Road towards St Mary’s Church, along Triq il-Knisja l-Qadima.

The retirement complex is being planned for a partly undeveloped and abandoned site opposite Villa Chelsea, just a few metres from the old church. The neighbouring buildings are primarily traditional two- or three-storey structures.

The application, filed by Stephen Azzopardi’s St Claire Limited, proposes the demolition of existing residential and office buildings overlooking Valley Road, as well as the excavation of the site to construct a four-level public car park with space for 200 vehicles.

The application is currently in the preliminary screening stage.

The applicants are invoking a specific policy in the Central Malta Local Plan, which designates the site for the development of an old people’s home and a car park. The local plan, approved in 2006, cites Birkirkara’s ageing population as justification for the allocation of this plot of land.

According to the latest census, 4,512 of Birkirkara’s 25,807 inhabitants are over the age of 65.

The local plan also notes that the site along Triq il-Knisja l-Qadima is conveniently located near Birkirkara’s commercial and social centres and is close to the main public transport route that passes through Triq il-Wied.

In its initial assessment of the application, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage objected to the total demolition of the existing building overlooking Valley Road, insisting that the proposed development should be in harmony with the traditional character of the existing Urban Conservation Area.

The local plan limits building heights in the area to three floors, but a new policy adopted in 2017 to address the shortage of residential care allows two additional floors for old people’s homes located in Urban Conservation Areas.