Marsaxlokk watchtower to be relocated to nearby site

New plans submitted by the Marsaxlokk local council propose relocating a historic watchtower, dating back to the Knights of St John, to a nearby site rather than to an ODZ area.

The case officer assessing the application noted that the watchtower, known as Barumbara, is now set to be relocated north of its current location on a site within the development zone facing Triq ta’ Xerriek. The new location is near the locality’s football ground.

Both the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) had strongly objected to moving the structure to the ODZ site, arguing it would sever the tower from its historical context. The SCH maintained the best option was to keep the structure in place but accepted its relocation to a nearby site if no other solution was possible.

However, environmentalists fear the relocation will facilitate further development in the area.

The council, however has argued that the new road is necessary to improve transport between the Kavallerizza area, which has grown in recent years, and the rest of Marsaxlokk. A final decision is expected to made at a Planning Commission meeting on 2 April.

The structure, described as a barumbara (pigeon loft), originally served as a rural watchtower, according to the SCH. It also has historical and contextual value, standing just 33 metres from the scheduled Torri tal-Kavallerizza area.

“The Barumbara, the Torri Kavallerizza, and other rural vernacular structures in the area form a nucleus of architectural, historic, and contextual significance that should be retained and enhanced,” the SCH stated when reviewing the application four years ago.

The SCH has recommended that the building be scheduled at Grade 2, which would offer it protection from demolition.

The relocation of historical monuments runs counter to international heritage guidelines, including the 1964 Venice Charter, which states that “a monument is inseparable from the history to which it bears witness and from the setting in which it occurs.” Relocation is only allowed in cases where the monument’s safeguarding depends on it or where there is a compelling national or international interest.