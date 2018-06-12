Six ferry landing terminals to be completed by 2021

Six ferry terminals with sheltered waiting, landing and boarding areas are to be developed in Maltese ports in a bid to encourage maritime transport and alleviate traffic on the roads.

Transport Malta intends upgrading three existing ferry landing sites at Sliema, Marsamxett and Bormla, and develop three new locations at Msida-Ta’ Xbiex, Spinola and Bugibba by 2021.

The government is in a race against time to secure EU funding for the project from operational funds, which expire in 2020.

So far, specific plans were submitted to redevelop the landings in Sliema and Bormla while a landing ferry for the fast-ferry link to Gozo is also being proposed at Marsamxett.

In Bormla the proposed location for the landing site will be located on the edge of Dock 1, parallel to Triq Dom Mintoff in the vicinity of the American University of Malta.

A small temporary tent structure is already being used for the inner harbour ferry service between Bormla and Valletta. Marsamxetto Steamferry Services currently runs this ferry service.

The landing terminal will occupy a total area of 550sq.m, of which 134sq.m will be reclaimed from the sea.

The building, to be completed in 2019, will consist of a landing and boarding area, ticketing space and a waiting area with 120 to 130 seats. Priority boarding areas, one indoor and the other outdoor, have been proposed for disabled people.

The proposed location for the ferry-landing site in Sliema is located on the southern Sliema waterfront, opposite Manoel Island, in Marsamxett Harbour. The area is already used by a number of commercial companies offering a range of boat trips.

The proposed ferry-landing site will have a total area of 921sq.m, taking up 60sq.m of the existing quay. The new building will consist of two landing/boarding areas, a waiting area, two priority areas for disabled people and a ticketing office.

The terminal will also contain two commercial spaces, one indoor and outdoor, to house kiosks serving light snacks and refreshments.

The supporting infrastructure will consist of 20 reinforced concrete bored piles, reinforced concrete blocks and reinforced concrete beams. The development will require excavation works at the toe of the revetment to protect the structure from the waves.

The project will include bicycle racks to encourage people to combine cycling with using the ferry.

The development at Sliema is expected to be completed in 2020.

Fast-ferry landing to be located on floating barge

Transport Malta has also presented plans for a fast-ferry landing terminal on a floating barge in Barriera Wharf in Valletta. The barge will be connected to the pier by a bridge. The terminal will consist of two landing/boarding areas, a ticketing office, a small kiosk, waiting space and toilet facilities in a 349sq.m. covered structure. The floating barge will extend over 666sq.m. The terminal will cater for vessels that are 40m long and 12m wide.

The fast ferry service will take approximately 45 minutes to travel from Valletta, Malta to Mgarr, Gozo.

Several options, including using the current inter-harbour ferry service operating between Valletta and Cospicua, where discarded due to navigational safety concerns.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed concern on the visual impact of the project and has asked Transport Malta to carry out a study of possible alternative sites within the Pixkerija area that could be used as a terminal, which will only require a causeway and a sea-craft tie-up structure eliminating the need for new structures.