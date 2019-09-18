First Marsa junction flyovers to open this weekend

Infrastructure Malta is opening the first two flyover structures of the Marsa Junction Project this weekend.

The two interconnected flyover structures, extending half a kilometre, will give road users a connection between Marsa and Luqa, towards the Airport and the Kirkop Tunnels, to replace the existing route through the Addolorata Cemetery traffic lights junction. Initially, until the third and fourth flyover structures of this project are opened early next year, this new two-lane connection will be used in the southbound direction, from Aldo Moro Road (Marsa) towards Giuseppe Garibaldi Road (Luqa).

"Road users travelling through this junction in the coming days are encouraged to take note of the yellow direction signs guiding them to the new route up the new flyovers. The 30 kilometres per hour reduced speed limit for safe driving through road works sites will continue to apply in all areas of the Marsa Junction Project, including the two new flyover structures," Infrastructure Malta said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first two phases of the project, including the reconstruction of Aldo Moro Road, Gvern Lokali Road and parts of other nearby roads, were ready in 2018. Last December, Infrastructure Malta started the third phase, focusing on the construction of the flyovers. Over 35% of this €70-million project have now been completed.

The Marsa Junction Project is co-financed through the EU’s Cohesion Fund and Connecting Europe Facility.

"Infrastructure Malta is collaborating with the Police and with Transport Malta to support road users during the implementation of this project. Traffic police and Transport Malta officers are stationed in the area to monitor the roads leading to the Addolorata junction and to take immediate action in case of difficulties," Infrastructure Malta said.