Three large canvas prints stolen at Malta Fashion Week

Three canvas prints, exhibited at the Malta Fashion Week outdoor venue, in front of the Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana, were stolen.

Two prints by photographer Lorella Castillo and another by Darren Zammit Lupi were taken between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, by an unknown individual or individuals.

Executive Artistic Director at Unique Promotions Malta, organisers of the Malta Fashion Week, Adrian J.Mizzi told MaltaToday a police report has been filed.

Mizzi said the manner by which the prints were carefully cut out suggests that the theft was carried out intentionally to preserve the images.

The stolen prints were of significant size, measuring two metres in height and nine metres in width.

Mizzi expressed disappointment, noting that initial indications suggest that the cameras near Triton Fountain were not functioning during the night

“Cameras at Malta’s capital city in the 2020s, don’t work. Unbelievable,” Mizzi said.

Commenting on her social media account, photographer Lorella Castillo said stealing art is just a “criminal and insanely disgusting act.”

“You should be ashamed,” Castillo said.