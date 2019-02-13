Fendi, iconic Italian fashion house, makes Malta debut at SARTO

Synonymous with the world’s leading brands, SARTO continues to cater to the ever-growing demands of Malta’s discerning fashion lover by adding Fendi to its portfolio.

Spring 2019 marks another milestone for the Malta-based retailer with the arrival of the Italian powerhouse and its iconic collection of clothing, bags, footwear, swimwear and accessories for men and women.

Established in 1925 in Rome, Fendi has flourished from a family-run atelier into an iconic global Maison which signifies creativity and fine craftsmanship. Entwined in an urban jungle, the Spring/Summer 2019 Collection by Karl Lagerfeld delights in the symmetries of the natural world, where the pragmatic and the exotic combine. As Lagerfeld stated after the show: “Parrots give a soft vibe to a very urban collection.”

“Karl likes to call the Collection GP, Giant Pockets. Pockets are all-over the show, it’s about functionality and the multi-functional garment,” says Silvia Venturini Fendi.

The Giant Pockets land on expected and unexpected places: on jackets or coats as well as on the Peekaboo or belts. “It’s utility with a baroque background,” Lagerfeld said. The colour palette sublimates the pragmatic romanticism. From earthy neutrals to shades of off-brown with touches of bright orange and dark red, the utility wardrobe welcomes a feminine flair.

From the original ‘it-bag’ The Baguette, which has now reached icon-status, to the recent and highly noticeable ‘Fendi / Fila’ collaboration, the arrival of this global player is truly exciting news for the style-savvy and quality-seeker alike.

Discover the Spring / Summer 2019 collection at sarto.com.mt or SARTO, Ross Street St Julians Media Enquiries: Matthew James Smith – Head of Marketing Communications, VFGROUP M: +356 99971000 | [email protected]