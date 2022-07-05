Children and internet addiction: MAPFRE provides online educational materials

A campaign teaching teenagers about responsible internet use has reached over 6,000 students aged 11-15 in 300 workshops over two years.

‘Logging-Off’, an educational campaign produced and funded by Fundacion Mapfre, raises awareness about internet addiction among school children through workshops streamed live into a classroom via interactive whiteboard technology. This way students receive a fun and interactive lesson on healthy interaction with the online world.

The internet is continually evolving and when harnessed can lead to great and positive changes in the world. Yet internet addiction may also lead to depression and anti-social behaviour among other things.

Throughout the campaign, COVID regulations impeded Logging Off facilitators from entering the classrooms physically. This was however mitigated through a further investment in high quality conferencing cameras and microphones that made engaging virtual interaction possible.

As part of Logging Off’s educational materials, a short comedic film featuring James Ryder and Thomas Camilleri was also produced. The film was used to break the ice through laughter while also serving as a springboard into various avenues of conversation in relation to the topic

‘Logging Off’ was extremely well received by students, teachers and administrators alike. The campaign’s success further motivated Fundacion MAPFRE to create even more educational materials related to this campaign. The new content covers topics such as online bullying, internet privacy and even sexting and are a great resource for anyone looking for tools to educate young people on the subject of internet use.