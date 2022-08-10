Health warning on Häagen-Dazs ice-creams possibly contaminated with pesticide

Three different ice-creams produced by Häagen-Dazs must not be consumed due to possible contamination with a pesticide, the health authorities have warned.

The Environmental Health Directorate said on Wednesday that according to new information received via the EU’s rapid alert system for food and animal feed, the products may contain traces of ethylene oxide.

The Häagen-Dazs products impacted by the warning are the following:

Macademia nut brittle – 460ml – Expiry dates 04/04/2023 and 15/04/2023

Vanilla – 460ml and 95ml – All expiry dates until and including 21/05/2023

Belgian chocolate – 460ml – Expiry date 30/03/2023

For further information contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2:30pm on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected]

The directorate’s Facebook page can be viewed here, while the official website can be accessed here.