Clara Farrugia: 'Overwhelmed with happiness and positive emotions, sometimes I even end up crying'

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Take a shower and make a coffee for myself.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

It was when I had to make some important decisions; someone very dear told me to follow what my heart desires.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone – I would go nuts without it.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Sensitive, sharp, and humble.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Studying and graduating as kindergarten teacher – I wanted to work with young children since secondary school.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Reading people’s minds, solving riddles.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Never judge a person by their actions, try putting yourself in their situation.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My phone. I’m not into brands and labels – I find that very materialistic.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

There is no such thing as a prince or princess (most of the parents use such titles these days for their kids), if you want such title (metaphorically), you’ve got to work for it.

Who’s your inspiration?

My dad – he gives me the best advice a father can give to his daughter, gave me some very important values and taught me to work hard in order to achieve.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Switching my job this year from teacher to co-presenter/co-producer.

If you weren’t a presenter what would you be doing?

Apart from teaching, I would love to study criminology.

Do you believe in God?

Yes. I go to church every Sunday, and I started doing that because a lot of positive things were happening to me, and that was when I decided I should thank Him by paying Him a visit every week.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Bob Marley – love his lyrics (there is so much love and humility in his music).

What’s your worst habit?

Staring at awkward/annoying situations/people – I can’t help it!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Overwhelmed with happiness and positive emotions, sometimes I even end up crying.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I’m a big fan of Angelina Jolie, I find her very intelligent and sophisticated but I would choose Megan Fox as some people say that I look like her funnily enough.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Injustice or unfairness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘Bitter Sweet Symphony’ by The Verve

What is your most treasured material possession?

A certain book I was given on my birthday.

What is your earliest memory?

Walks in the countryside with mum, dad and my sister.

When did you last cry, and why?

It was on my last birthday when my partner gave me a very particular gift and a card filled with the most wonderful and meaningful words a person could write to his lover.

Who would you most like to meet?

For a while, I was a big fan of the Narcos series, so I’d love to meet the two DEA agents who were on Pablo Escobar’s case.

What’s your favourite food?

Indian food.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Greg Chapkis, an international choreographer.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Definitely 1940s to the 1960s.

What book are you reading right now?

At the moment I’m not reading any books since I’m working on writing my own children’s books.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Reading people’s minds.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Become a mother.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Any acoustic music.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Any acoustic music.