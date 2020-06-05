Mark Grenside: ‘Biggest challenge? Realising we know so little’

Malta-based author MN Grenside just launched his acclaimed debut thriller, Fall Out, after a long career in entertainment, first working for Jim Henson and The Muppets at the age of 25, and then producing several movies, television series and mini-series, and even running a music management company. Now a serial entrepreneur, Grenside is penning the Fall Out’s follow-up The Bastion, part of which will be set in Malta. He blogs on the humorous AndAnotherThing.com, with subscribers in over 40 countries.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Be thankful I did!

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Do… don’t comment.

What do you never leave the house without?

Confidence.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Funny, generous, loud.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Friends and family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Columbo re-runs.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

You can try anything.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

A company.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

A winning lottery ticket number.

Who’s your inspiration?

Anyone who gets up after being knocked down.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Realising we know so little.

If you weren’t an author/entrepreneur what would you be doing?

Time in jail!

Do you believe in God?

Does she believe in me?

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Cleopatra.

What’s your worst habit?

Having a point of view on everything.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

A good mimic.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Anyone taller and thinner.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Meanness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘Dixie Toot’ by Rod Stewart

What is your most treasured material possession?

My wedding ring.

What is your earliest memory?

It’s dark in here.

When did you last cry, and why?

Re-run of the original movie The Producers… with laughter.

Who would you most like to meet?

My double.

What’s your favourite food?

Anything home cooked.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Camilla Long.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Eden, to warn Eve about the snake.

What book are you reading right now?

Travels by Michael Crichton.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Grant wishes.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

See Antarctica.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Crosby, Stills Nash and Young.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Motown.

Fall Out is published in paperback by Urbane Publications Limited and is available in all Agenda outlets and other bookshops. For more information about the author visit www.mngrenside.com.