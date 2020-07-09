Marcelline Agius: My biggest challenge has been trying to be innovative

As a child, Agius dreamt of joining the Manoel Theatre Orchestra; a dream that became reality when she turned 17. In 1993, at 26, she was appointed Court Master of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), a position she still holds. She has had the privilege to work with renowned musicians and conductors and has led the MPO to perform in many foreign countries in Europe, Russia, China and the USA.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

First thing I do in the morning is definitely feed my Mimma (my dog).

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Do to others what you want them to do to you.

What do you never leave the house without?

My mobile phone, of course.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Quiet, kind and shy.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Winning the audition of Orchestra Leader.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching TV.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Probably that it’s not good to trust people too much.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My violins!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I would have become a vegetarian sooner.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mother is my inspiration, she always put her family first before herself.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Trying to be innovative.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

Definitely working at a dog sanctuary.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Janine Jensen, my favourite violinist.

What’s your worst habit?

I love to have a drink or two of very good whisky.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Can’t answer you… you should ask my friends.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Meryl Streep.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lying.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Main theme from the Marco Polo series.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My violins.

What is your earliest memory?

Riding a tricycle in our yard.

When did you last cry, and why?

During the ending of a TV series, a man asked his best friend to kill him when his dementia was getting worse.

Who would you most like to meet?

Same as my previous answer, Janine Jensen.

What’s your favourite food?

Indian or anything with rice.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Quinton Scerri Taylor from TVAM.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would travel to the early ‘60s.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Hunt for Justice’ by Diane Capri.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

I would love to fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Drive a container truck.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The soundtrack from West Side Story.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Usually it’s the last thing I would have listened to.