Peter Grech: ‘I think my story so far is an achievement in itself’

The British award-winning interior designer trained as a doctor but his core passion has him now based in Altrincham, Cheshire, where he has worked on interior design projects all over the UK and abroad. Such sparked the creation of SpaceMaker. Grech now features on the new season of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr aired on BBC2

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make my bed, have a shower, make myself a nice coffee and then check my phone. I love connecting with friends and followers on social media but this morning ritual is a great way to start the day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never be afraid of following your dreams. If you are chasing something that you truly love, the journey getting there is part of the joy.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone. It is my lifeline, I keep in touch with my family, clients and run my business through my phone. Without it I feel like I am missing an arm, this is modern life.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Curious, passionate, warm.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I think my story so far is an achievement in itself. What you see of me today, is my greatest achievement.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Freshly baked pastizzi. Living in the UK, we don’t have free access to these gorgeous golden treats so I make sure I allow myself the indulgence every time I visit.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Always check in with yourself and make that a priority. We are so task-driven these days, that you could easily find yourself in unhealthy life situations that aren’t nourishing you, just by being on the conveyor belt of life. Make an effort to re-assess your priorities and goals and make active choices towards them.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

I guess I could cheat, as I am constantly buying the most beautiful pieces of art and furniture for clients – does that count? My personal piece was a painting in Amalfi of this abstract seascape – it is the most serene and relaxing painting.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew more that I didn’t have to do what was expected of me. That I could take the path less travelled, and that I could be successful at that too.

Who’s your inspiration?

One of the biggest inspirations to me is Martin Brudnitzki – a Swedish interior architect who runs his own design firm and develops the most incredible and atmospheric spaces.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The time I decided to leave my career in medicine to follow my passion for interior design. I had to walk away from years of training, studying and very hard work because it wasn’t fulfilling me. That was very hard.

If you weren’t an interior designer what would you be doing?

If I wasn’t a doctor, I would be an interior designer. And if I wasn’t an interior designer, I would probably be an artist.

Do you believe in God?

I would say that I am spiritual, but not religious.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I would love to have dinner with the Obamas. I have so much respect for them.

What’s your worst habit?

I bite my nails when nervous. Sorry!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I don’t get drunk too often, but when I do I have a great time!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Eric McCormack circa 2000-2006.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I hate dirtiness and clutter.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I already have a draft of this somewhere. Some dramatic pieces obviously, but also some fun 90s tunes, because what is a funeral but a celebration of one’s life.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My wedding rings.

What is your earliest memory?

I have a very poor recollection of my childhood, but I remember going for a walk with my father through fields and sitting on top of a roof surrounded by pumpkins on a warm autumn’s day.

When did you last cry, and why?

I am such a softie. I think we were watching an episode of “This Is Us” last week – it is full of tear-jerking moments.

Who would you most like to meet?

I’d love to meet Martin Brudinski. He is my idol.

What’s your favourite food?

Currently, Middle-eastern. It is the right balance of familiar and exotic for me.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Kamala Harris – what a woman!

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I think I would love to be around in the roaring 20s.

What book are you reading right now?

I have just finished reading “Make Life Beautiful” by Shea and Syd Mcgee – a couple who run the fastest growing interior design firm in the USA.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

The ability to control time.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Build my own house from scratch.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I am loving a bit of old-school soul.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower its power ballads, when I’m working out its trap Music.