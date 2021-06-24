Daniel Borg: ‘Complex things are made from simple ones’

Rock guitarist for Skimmed, the Velts, Fastidju and Superlove, the self-taught artist Daniel Borg, now based in Berlin, has been practicing oil-based contemporary figurative painting rigorously since mid-2020. Now his first solo exhibition will be held at The Mill Art, Culture and Crafts Centre between the 3-29 July as part of the SPRING Artistic Programme for emerging artists by Gabriel Caruana Foundation.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Hit the snooze button a couple of times.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Complex things are made from simple ones.

What do you never leave the house without?

My specs.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Understanding, motivated, clueless.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Being invited to do a solo exhibition after six months of painting.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Watching a ball being kicked around by millionaires.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

The best opportunities come when least expected.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My Rickenbacker guitar when I was 22 years old.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Some painters can be cool too.

Who’s your inspiration?

It changes frequently.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Learning to speak German.

If you weren’t an artist what would you be doing?

I would be an interior designer.

Do you believe in God?

No.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

This is easy, Van Gogh. I would love to see his reaction when I told him what happened with his paintings.

What’s your worst habit?

Not very punctual.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

It depends on the people I am with.

Who would you have play you in a film?

“U mhux xi Jared Leto jew!”.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Snobbery.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

“Do you Realize?” by Flaming Lips.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My hard drive.

What is your earliest memory?

Splitting my head open on my grandmother’s bannister.

When did you last cry, and why?

Probably while watching the movie Soul.

Who would you most like to meet?

David Hockney.

What’s your favourite food?

Anything with chocolate.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Dr Campbell.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Probably New York late 1970s.

What book are you reading right now?

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Being invisible in some situations can be entertaining.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel to America.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Beak, Timber Timbre, Cat Power, Nick Drake, Karl Hector and The Malcouns, Tony Allen.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

To some annoying catchy tune that I would have heard somewhere.