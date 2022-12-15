Nicholas Jackman: 'Sometimes doing the wrong thing is the right thing'

Nicholas Jackman, the jack-of-all-tradesman. In 2014 this journalist, stage-poet, dancer, International athlete, entrepreneur, author, marketer, and radio host landed in Malta. Thus began his actor’s journey, join him on his road with ‘Betrayal’ this January at The Blue Box www.masquerademalta.com

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I rise at 5 and ‘cook’ coffee. Next I hit my boat-deck for two hours of stretching and script rehearsing. Then I prep my little girl and row her to school on the dinghy.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

My dad would tell me, “All you can do is your best.”

What do you never leave the house without?

A shower, the day is ruined without it.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Adventurous, stubborn, father.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

In 2010 when I was a newspaper editor in Dundalk, Ireland, I chased Mossad agents out of town.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I’m a little bit of a ‘vigilante’. Drivers speeding through zebra crossings and owners who don’t pick up their dog’s mess… feel my wrath.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Sometimes doing the wrong thing is the right thing.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My 53-year-old houseboat, moored at sea in Gzira Creek. It’s my two-bedroom, two-bathroom home… My freedom from the rent trap and mortgage scam, at 1/10th the price of an apartment.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That being a discus-throwing poet wasn’t a viable career option.

Who’s your inspiration?

We should only look up to the best version of ourselves.

What has been your biggest challenge?

At 16 years old I suffered compression fractures of the spine, an ever-present pain.

If you weren’t an Actor what would you be doing?

A solar-power farmer on rocky and disused land.

Do you believe in God?

Poets killed God.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Nikola Tesla.

What’s your worst habit?

Nicotine (sadly).

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Foolhardy and fun.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Joseph Muscat and vice versa, I’ve often been confused with him here in Malta (when my face was a bit rounder).

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lack of consideration for others in our community.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Probably my own, I produced three rap albums in my youth.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My pouch: it holds my cards and cash, I wear it round my neck protecting me from pickpockets.

What is your earliest memory?

Winning a disco dancing competition at four years old.

When did you last cry, and why?

Fight the tears and the audience will cry with you.

Who would you most like to meet?

My ‘one’, my life companion. I’m unsure if she’s met me yet.

What’s your favourite food?

Oranges.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jon Mallia ( would like to be interviewed on his podcast some time – hint hint, Jon).

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to Malta in 2014 again, it was perfect.

What book are you reading right now?

Currently studying my Betrayal and Macbeth scripts for upcoming Blue Box and Manoel Theatre performances. I don’t read books (but I’ve written eight of them as a ghostwriter).

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Infinite money to wage battle against the WEF’s ‘great reset’ agenda.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Win an Oscar, a Pulitzer, or the Nobel prize, I’m not picky.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I never really listen to music, but when it’s on… I dance.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Podcasts and acting training videos.