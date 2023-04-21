Jean Pierre Busuttil: ‘Forgive and let go; and never stop learning’

Starting his acting journey at 16 while in Sixth Form, Jean Pierre Busuttil’s passion led him to the Mask Theatre Group, followed by the prestigious MADC. He has shone in a variety of roles in numerous musicals and Shakespeare plays, a particularly beloved one being that of the Dame in the many unforgettable Christmas pantomimes that have captivated his audiences. Busuttil is currently in rehearsal for MADC’s comedy Wonderland Wives, which opens at the MADC Playhouse on Friday 23 April.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Shower, prepare kids’ lunches, get dressed and leave the house.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

There are two actually – forgive and let go; and never stop learning.

What do you never leave the house without?

Perfectly styled hair.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Passionate, energetic, sensitive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

It’s a cliché – my kids.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Binge-watching Netflix.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Live and let live.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Jacky, my wife’s, engagement ring.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To be more business-minded.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents, because they always supported and motivated me.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Bringing up my children.

If you weren’t a Legal Procurator/actor, what would you be doing?

Definitely working in hospitality and having my own restaurant or B&B.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, very much. I am a practising Catholic.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My mum, who passed five years ago.

What’s your worst habit?

Biting my nails.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

A complete catastrophe (ask Jacky and my friends).

Who would you have play you in a film?

My hero… Keanu Reeves.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Stupidity and double-faced behaviour.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Joyful Gospel music so everyone can move and dance.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I love my house and the décor, especially my paintings.

What is your earliest memory?

My carefree days in our summer house in Birzebbugia swimming with my cousins and aunts.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cry a lot, even for a silly film on TV or if I read something sad. I simply choke.

Who would you most like to meet?

Friends I lost too early in life who had so much ahead of them.

What’s your favourite food?

Calamari, fritto misto and pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Piers Morgan... He just says things as they are.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

France, King’s Court, years before the French Revolution.

What book are you reading right now?

‘The Untethered Soul – The Journey Beyond Yourself’ by Michael A Singer.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Click my fingers and people vanish into another dimension.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel, travel and travel more...

What music are you listening to at the moment?

As always... musicals on loop.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

In the shower its spa music... “When working out…” – what does that mean?