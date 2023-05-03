Dorothy Bezzina: 'We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same'

Dorothy is an experienced theatre professional as well as a highly versatile singer holding a Licentiate in Music Performance from Trinity College London and a Diploma in Classical Voice Performance from the Malta School of Music. Her expertise extends beyond the performing arts as she also specialises in languages and translation. One of her most recent endeavours is the co-creation of Revamp MT, a vibrant performance arts production company. Dorothy is currently directing Revamp’s production of the musical The Band’s Visit, which opens at Teatru Manoel on Saturday 6 May.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Smile at my one-year-old son, who is always up before me.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Keep calm.

What do you never leave the house without?

I could surprise you. My bag has practically everything inside it.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Kind, hard-working, perfectionist.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My beautiful family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

My mother-in-law’s figolli.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

We either make ourselves miserable, or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

The rights to The Band’s Visit … anything to do with this production, really. I think I could have bought myself another property … and possibly a car too!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That I was not as old as I thought I was.

Who’s your inspiration?

My parents.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Managing such a production while fulfilling several other roles has been one of them.

If you weren’t a performer/producer, what would you be doing?

A travel photographer or interior designer.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My grandparents.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I rarely drink alcohol, and I don’t recall ever being drunk.

Who would you have play you in a film?

My sister, Vincienne. She’s my spitting image.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Misuse of power or influence.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Beethoven’s second movement from Symphony no. 7 in A major, Op. 92.

What is your most treasured material possession?

A rosary bead made for me by an ex-student of mine who passed away after a long struggle with cancer.

What is your earliest memory?

My dad buying me a colouring book from a shop at the old airport.

When did you last cry, and why?

I really can’t quite remember.

Who would you most like to meet?

My grandparents’ families in the States and Australia.

What’s your favourite food?

This changes according to my mood. But I love fish and seafood.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Raphael Pace.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to my sixth form days at St Aloysius.

What book are you reading right now?

What the Day Owes the Night – Yasmina Khadra.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Be in different places at the same time.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Live each moment.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The Band’s Visit.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

It depends on my mood.