Graham Pellegrini: 'Everything happens for a reason, and you should always trust in the process'

Graham Pellegrini is a national team athlete, who has been training athletics for four years now. He recently participated and won two gold and one silver medal in the Games of the Small State of Europe. Pellegrini will next be in the European Championships as well as the Team Championships in Poland, U-23 in Finland and the U-20 in Jerusalem. He is also a full-time university student reading for a Bachelors in Computer Engineering at the University of Malta, currently completing his first year.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I down an orange juice and press the snooze button three times. I’m not a morning person.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

That everything happens for a reason, and you should always trust in the process.

What do you never leave the house without?

Mobile phone and chewing gum.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Determined, self-driven, good listener.

What do you consider to be your great best achievement?

Being the first Maltese to drop below the 47s mark in the 400m and breaking an Open National Record that had been standing for 10 years.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Drinking milk with every meal.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Take life as it comes and not to stress over minute problems.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To be less reserved as growing up you realise how socialising is part of growth.

Who’s your inspiration?

My grandfather who always has a positive attitude to life.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Having to work through two seasons with recurrent injuries and at the same time trying to keep moral high and stay determined.

If you weren’t a track athlete, what would you be doing?

I would still imagine myself in sports, maybe I would have ended up in rugby.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Would probably have to be Elon Musk as he is a particular character, and I would have many questions to ask him.

What’s your worst habit?

Oversleeping,

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Just more sociable.

Who would you have play you in a film?

I am a big fan of Leonardo DiCaprio, so it would be an honour if he played me!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Gossip.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

My Way - Frank Sinatra

What is your most treasured material possession?

I am not a materialistic person.

What is your earliest memory?

I had made up an imaginary friend whilst on a cruise with my parents.

When did you last cry, and why?

Two months ago, when my grandfather passed away.

Who would you most like to meet?

Noah Lyles because that man is fast, and he is the two-time World Champ

What’s your favourite food?

Indian cuisine

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

My beautiful sister Rebekah Pellegrini.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Ancient Greek era; athletes were seen as gods.

What book are you reading right now?

I don’t read books just university studies.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying would be cool.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Participate in the Olympics.

What music are you listening to now?

Sprinter - Dave and Central Cee.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I don’t listen to one genre of music, so I could be listening to rock one day and house music the next. But my go to is mainstream hip-hop/rap.