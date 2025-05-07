Danica Muscat: 'Music has always been a big part of who I am'

1. What’s been the most defining moment in your career so far?

It is hard to choose just one moment, because I have been lucky to experience a few that really shaped me. One of the most unforgettable was being on Io Canto in Italy. I was very young and still learning so much, and suddenly I was singing with big names like Ornella Vanoni and Pierdavide Carone. That experience gave me a lot of confidence. It showed me that even though I was a girl from a small island, my voice could reach people far away.

But if I had to choose one moment that really touched me on a deep level, it would be performing Għażiż during Mużika Mużika in 2021. That song means a lot to me. It is emotional and very personal, and I was honestly nervous to share it. It almost didn’t happen, to be honest, because we finished that song a few hours before submission deadline. But thank God we did. The response from the audience, and the fact that I won the SMS vote, meant the world to me. It felt like people truly understood what I was singing.

I am so thankful for those moments because they remind me why I do this. It is not just about the lights or the stage, it is about the connection. That feeling when someone says, “Your song made me feel something.” That is everything.

2. As a creative, how do you navigate the world and speed of social media?

Social media is such a big part of being an artist today, and honestly, it can feel like a lot sometimes. I thank my manager and publicist, Marc Calleja Bayliss who is a wiz at these things, and just makes sure that whatever I am feeling, he is capturing on social media. I try my best to use it in a way that feels honest to who I am.

For me, it is not about being perfect or always posting the most glamorous things. It is about sharing real moments. I want people to know that the girl they see online is the same girl off-screen, just a regular person who loves to sing, who works an office job and has a full-time job as a mother at home.

There are times when I take a step back too. I think it is healthy. Being present in real life, with family, with nature, with music, that helps me stay grounded. Social media is just one way to connect, but it is not everything. I am really grateful to the people who follow me and support me. Their kind messages and encouragement honestly keep me going. It reminds me why I do this. I just want to keep it real and keep growing, both online and offline.

3. Do you consider artificial intelligence a threat to your career, or an opportunity?

I think a lot of artists are still figuring this out, and I am one of them. At first, hearing that artificial intelligence can write songs or even sing can feel a bit scary. Like, where does that leave us as musicians? But at the same time, I try to see the positive side. I think it can also be an opportunity.

If used in the right way, AI can help with things like music production, creating ideas, or saving time when you are working on a new project. But I believe the heart of music will always come from real people. A computer might be able to copy a voice, but it cannot feel what you are feeling. It does not know what it means to fall in love, or to miss someone, or to chase a dream. That is something only humans can truly express.

So I see it as a tool, not a threat. I am curious to learn how to use it wisely but I will always believe that the best songs are the ones that come from inside you. I am just grateful that I get to create music and share it with others. As long as I can keep doing that, I will welcome anything that helps me grow.

4. How do you stay motivated and inspired, especially during tough times or when the work feels hard?

There have definitely been times when I have doubted myself. It is something I think every artist experiences at one point or another. In those moments, I usually have a long chat with my team. I ask myself what I could be doing differently, who I should be working with, and what I can focus on emotionally and creatively. Talking it through helps me see things more clearly and reminds me that I am not doing this alone.

I have not written something myself in a long time, and honestly, it is something I would really love to do again. I miss that personal connection that comes with putting your own thoughts and emotions into words. I think writing helps you reconnect with your purpose, and it is something I plan to give more space to soon.

Sometimes, I just need to take a step back and breathe. Whether it is going for a walk, spending time with my family, or just listening to music I love, it helps me find peace. I am learning that it is okay to slow down. Rest is part of the process too. And often, inspiration comes when you least expect it. You just have to stay open to it.

5. How do you balance your creative instincts with the expectations of your audience or collaborators?

This is something I am still learning. When I perform, I always want it to feel true to who I am. But at the same time, I respect my audience a lot and I know that some people follow me because of certain songs or a style they connected with. I never want to disappoint them. It is about finding a balance.

I try to stay honest with myself. If something feels forced, then it probably is not right for me. Even when I work with other musicians or producers, I try to speak openly about what I am feeling or what the song means to me. When there is mutual respect, the final result is always better.

At the same time, I love hearing what people think. Feedback from listeners is a gift because it helps me see how others experience my music. Sometimes someone will tell me how a song helped them through something personal, and it makes me see it in a new light. That connection is so special to me. I want to keep growing as an artist, but I never want to lose that sense of honesty. It is what keeps the music real.

6. How do you approach a new project? Do you have a specific process or routine you follow?

For me, it always starts with a conversation. I do not usually go off and plan everything myself. I like speaking with the people I trust and bouncing ideas around. Whether it is about a song, a performance, or even visuals, I rely on my team to help shape the vision. I always have a say, and I always give my opinion, especially when something feels very personal or connected to me. But I do not try to control every detail. I think music becomes more powerful when different minds and hearts work on it together.

Sometimes I will hear a melody or a lyric and send a voice note to someone I am working with. I get excited about little things like that. And when I feel strongly about something, I speak up. Even though I am not the one creating the mood boards or mixing the tracks, I care deeply about how the final product makes people feel. If it feels honest and it represents who I am, that is what matters most.

At the end of the day, I know I do my best work when I am surrounded by the right people. That is what gives me confidence. I might not be hands-on with everything, but I am always present and involved in the ways that count.

7, Can you let us in on some of the future projects, works?

I think sometimes it is nice to keep your cards close to your chest. I have been working on some new material and I really hope you get to hear it soon. There are a few projects in the pipeline that have got me feeling quite excited, and it has been lovely to feel that spark again.

Something that has also brought me a lot of joy recently is getting back into teaching. I am now back at La Voix Studios, helping young voices find their sound, and honestly, it has put a big smile on my face. It reminds me of how it all started for me, and it feels good to give a bit of that back.

Right now, it feels like the music side of things is picking up again, and I am just trying to enjoy the ride. I am taking it one step at a time, staying open, and doing my best to enjoy every part of the process.

Extra round

What does music mean to you on a personal level? Is it a form of expression, therapy, or something else?

Music has always been a big part of who I am. It is how I express myself, especially when I cannot find the right words. Singing is where I feel most free. When I am on stage or even just singing to myself, everything else fades for a moment. It gives me a space to feel things deeply and let them out in a way that feels natural.

I do not really write songs myself but I love bringing other people’s words to life. If I connect with a lyric, it becomes mine. That is the magic of music—it allows you to step into a story and make people feel something real.

Performing is where I feel most myself. Music creates this connection that is hard to explain. It brings people together and helps you say what you need to say without speaking. I feel lucky to have music in my life, and I hope that when people hear me sing, they feel something too.