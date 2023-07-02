menu

Deċeduti and Nostalġija star Ray Bone dies aged 66

Veteran Actor Ray Bone, best known for his role in the 2010s comedy series Deċeduti, passed away on Saturday night, MaltaToday was told.

2 July 2023, 10:59am
by Marianna Calleja
Born on 13 January 1957, Ray appeared in several Maltese sitcoms and soaps, including One Star Hotel, Dun Benit, Deċeduti, Santa Monika, and most recently, Nostalġija.

Ray Bone also made significant contributions to the Valletta community, particularly within Valletta FC. He played football for the club for a number of years, following in the footsteps of his father, Walter Bone.

On Sunday morning, several artists expressed their tributes, memories, and sorrow on Facebook.

Renowned actor Ronald Saliba said, the news of his departure, though anticipated, came as a shock to him. 

In a heartfelt post, Saliba bid farewell to Ray Bone, and pledged to honour Ray Bone's memory by cherishing the character of Dun Mundu, a role that Ray brilliantly portrayed and that brought joy to countless viewers

Valletta FC also offered their condolences on their social media profiles.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
